Charles Albert Nash Jr., age 94 of Greenville, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Saturday April 6 at his home.

Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. Kurt Simon officiating. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Charles’s memory may be made to the Greenville First Presbyterian Church at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Charles Albert Nash Jr., the son of Charles Albert Nash Sr. and Cora Griffiths Nash Finke, was born on May 9, 1924 in Black Jack (Reno) Illinois. Charles attended the Black Jack Dist 23 one room school, marched in the Greenville Institute parades, attended Reno High School, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1942 and attended Greenville College. Charles answered his country’s call by joining the United States Army on June 6, 1945 in Chicago. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving overseas from November 17, 1945 until October 17, 1946 in the Quartermasters Car Company. He cared for General Dwight Eisenhower’s Staff car during that time. Charles was honorably discharged on November 19, 1946 at Fort Dix, being awarded the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Charles returned to Bond County where he farmed near Reno, worked for F S. Farm Supply for 8 years, for Bond Equipment for 10 years. Charles joined the United Postal Service as Greenville Post Master on March 1, 1961 serving 26 years until his retirement in 1987.

Charles and E. Ferne McCracken were united in marriage on March 1, 1947 at the brides parents home in Donnellson and enjoyed over 60 years together before Ferne’s death on October 19, 2017. They are the parents of two daughters who survive: Linda Kay (Ronald) Weiss of Lake City, Michigan, Patricia Ann (William) Ramsay of Casey, Illinois, one grandson: Dr. Christopher Charles (Stephanie) Weiss of Lubbock, TX, and two great-grandchildren Aaron Scott Weiss and Lila Kay Weiss. Charles is the last of his generation being preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ferne, and three half brothers: Earl Finke, Vilise Finke and his halfbrother Valle Finke age 4.

Charles was a member of the Odd Fellows, Busy Bee Cafe Coffee Club, Kessinger American Legion Post 713 where he served as Commander for 12 years, the Greenville V.F. W Post 1377, was an active member of the Reno-Bethel Presbyterian Church for many years and now a member of the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.