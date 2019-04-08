Charles W. Davis, 71, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by his family.

Charlie was born January 21, 1948, to John and Unabelle (nee Whitford) Davis in Bunker Hill, IL. On April 2, 2019, he married Janice LaPinta in St. Louis, MO.

Charlie served in the Vietnam War and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. You could always find Charlie outside on a nice day, riding his Harley and making his rounds visiting his friends. Charlie was very creative and loved to tinker. According to most who knew him, he could take duct tape & baling wire and fix an airplane. Charlie worked in construction for many years, and proudly built his home by hand. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Davis, Pocahontas, IL; children, Kristin Davis, Maryville, IL, Justin Davis, Maryville, IL, Nathan Davis, Sorento, IL; step children, James (Jennifer) Boleyn, Donielle (Lelo) Oliveira, Matthew (Callie) Boleyn; granddaughter, Savannah Davis; six step grandchildren; brother, Donnie (Brenda) Best; sister, Myrna (Dennis) Bass; beloved dog Sugar; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Unabelle Davis; stepfather, Bing Best; brother, John Elroy Davis.

Memorials may be made to the VA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: At a later date.

