Daisy G. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on April 21, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of Albert and Moss (nee Klingensmith) Sheasley.

On August 20, 1957, she married James A. Edwards. He survives in Pocahontas, IL.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Highland, IL.

Daisy was born in Pennsylvania and after high school she attended Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse. She and her husband moved to Granite City, where her husband found a job at the Steel Mill. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City as a RN, in the ICU for 30 plus years. In retirement she worked at Farmers Restaurant as a cook and baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren. She always has a garden and canned the produce. She loved baking and each of her children got their favorite type of pie for special meals. She started baking cookies in October for Christmas. She loved to read and crocheting was a favorite past time.

Survivors include :

Husband – James A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL

Son – James R. “Jim” (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL

Son – Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Rebecca “Becky” S. (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL

Son – Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois

Grandchild – Amy (Tyler) Koehn

Grandchild – Jamie Edwards

Grandchild – Jenny Edwards

Grandchild – Amber (Nick) Spaeth

Grandchild – Angela (Brennon) Scott

Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards

Grandchild – Zachary (Tia) Vinson

Grandchild – Noah Vinson

Grandchild – Jacob Kicklighter

Grandchild – Emma Howard

Great Grandchild – Trinity Darst

Great Grandchild – Micah darst.

Great Grandchild – Peyton Darst

Great Grandchild – Sophia Darst

Great Grandchild – Belle Koehn

Great Grandchild – Aurora Koehn

Great Grandchild – Jasmine Koehn

Great Grandchild – Abel Badgett

Great Grandchild – Isabella Edwards

Great Grandchild – Neveah Scott

Great Grandchild – Emilia Scott

Great Grandchild – Sullivan Vinson

Brother – Richard Sheasley

Sister – Linda Boyer

Sister – Ruth Bowser

Sister – Lillian Watcher

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Albert — Sheasley

Mother – Moss —- Sheasley nee Klingensmith

Infant Son – Charles Edwards – Died 1964

Brother – William Sheasley

Brother – Eugene Sheasley

Brother – James Shealsey

Sister – Marge Bureau

Sister – Betty Ferotte

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.