Daisy G. Edwards, age 82 of Pocahontas, IL, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.
She was born on April 21, 1937, in Kittanning, PA, the daughter of Albert and Moss (nee Klingensmith) Sheasley.
On August 20, 1957, she married James A. Edwards. He survives in Pocahontas, IL.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Highland, IL.
Daisy was born in Pennsylvania and after high school she attended Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse. She and her husband moved to Granite City, where her husband found a job at the Steel Mill. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City as a RN, in the ICU for 30 plus years. In retirement she worked at Farmers Restaurant as a cook and baker. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren. She always has a garden and canned the produce. She loved baking and each of her children got their favorite type of pie for special meals. She started baking cookies in October for Christmas. She loved to read and crocheting was a favorite past time.
Survivors include :
Husband – James A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Linda C. Stack, Pocahontas, IL
Son – James R. “Jim” (Donna) Edwards, Granite City, IL
Son – Stephen P. (Karen) Edwards, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Rebecca “Becky” S. (Jeff) Vinson, Granite City, IL
Son – Mark A. Edwards, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Christina R. Kicklighter, Collinsville, IL
Daughter – Melissa A. Howard, Collinsville, IL
Grandchild – Bobbi Jo (Jeremy) DuBois
Grandchild – Amy (Tyler) Koehn
Grandchild – Jamie Edwards
Grandchild – Jenny Edwards
Grandchild – Amber (Nick) Spaeth
Grandchild – Angela (Brennon) Scott
Grandchild – Alyssa Edwards
Grandchild – Zachary (Tia) Vinson
Grandchild – Noah Vinson
Grandchild – Jacob Kicklighter
Grandchild – Emma Howard
Great Grandchild – Trinity Darst
Great Grandchild – Micah darst.
Great Grandchild – Peyton Darst
Great Grandchild – Sophia Darst
Great Grandchild – Belle Koehn
Great Grandchild – Aurora Koehn
Great Grandchild – Jasmine Koehn
Great Grandchild – Abel Badgett
Great Grandchild – Isabella Edwards
Great Grandchild – Neveah Scott
Great Grandchild – Emilia Scott
Great Grandchild – Sullivan Vinson
Brother – Richard Sheasley
Sister – Linda Boyer
Sister – Ruth Bowser
Sister – Lillian Watcher
She was preceded in death by :
Father – Albert — Sheasley
Mother – Moss —- Sheasley nee Klingensmith
Infant Son – Charles Edwards – Died 1964
Brother – William Sheasley
Brother – Eugene Sheasley
Brother – James Shealsey
Sister – Marge Bureau
Sister – Betty Ferotte
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private funeral services will be at First Baptist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Rob Kirbach officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery.