Donald C. Crosby, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home in Highland, IL.
He was born on October 15, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the son of John and Mathilda (nee Lich) Crosby.
On October 27, 1956, he married Shirley M. Corssen at St. Louis, MO. She passed away on October 09, 2011.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL. He was also a member of Carlyle Sailing Club 1976 to 1982; Thermaneers Free Flight-St. Louis.
Donald was born in St. Louis near Arsenal and Odell. At age 17 he restored a full size Glider/Sailplane and later a Taylor Craft Airplane. He was an illustrator for several magazines. He worked as a Lithographer until his retirement in the mid 1990’s. He did printing, pre printing and text books. Don loved to tinker, and repair things. He also had a passion for building model airplanes and flying them. He also enjoyed sailing, Airplanes were his true love.
Survivors include :
Son – Thomas E. (Donna) Crosby, Herman, MO
Son – Paul E. (wife Elizabeth Betsch) Crosby, Toronto, Canada,
Son – Karl E. Crosby, St. Louis, MO
Son – David W. (Terri) Crosby, Saint Peters, MO
Son – Gary A. Crosby, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Joy (Trent) Russell
Grandchild – Dawn Cosby-Warfield
Grandchild – Tom Crosby
Grandchild – Casey (Joe) Blaser
Grandchild – Megan Crosby & husband James Zhao-Jain
Grandchild – Melinda (Alex) Forsythe
Great Grandchildren – Several .
He was preceded in death by :
Father – John Hall Crosby – Died 1970
Mother – Mathilda “Tillie” D. Crosby nee Lich – Died 1985
Wife – Shirley Mae Crosby nee Corssen – Died 10/09/2011
Daughter-In-law – Teri L. Crosby – Died 3/05/2011
Brother – Frederick “Buss” Crosby
Sister – Marie C. Irbe – Died 11/27/2002
Brother – Irving Crosby
Sister – Thelma Ottinger
Brother – Edward Crosby – Died 1994
Sister – Irene Davis – Died 1998
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).