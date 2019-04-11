Donald C. Crosby, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on October 15, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the son of John and Mathilda (nee Lich) Crosby.

On October 27, 1956, he married Shirley M. Corssen at St. Louis, MO. She passed away on October 09, 2011.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL. He was also a member of Carlyle Sailing Club 1976 to 1982; Thermaneers Free Flight-St. Louis.

Donald was born in St. Louis near Arsenal and Odell. At age 17 he restored a full size Glider/Sailplane and later a Taylor Craft Airplane. He was an illustrator for several magazines. He worked as a Lithographer until his retirement in the mid 1990’s. He did printing, pre printing and text books. Don loved to tinker, and repair things. He also had a passion for building model airplanes and flying them. He also enjoyed sailing, Airplanes were his true love.

Survivors include :

Son – Thomas E. (Donna) Crosby, Herman, MO

Son – Paul E. (wife Elizabeth Betsch) Crosby, Toronto, Canada,

Son – Karl E. Crosby, St. Louis, MO

Son – David W. (Terri) Crosby, Saint Peters, MO

Son – Gary A. Crosby, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Joy (Trent) Russell

Grandchild – Dawn Cosby-Warfield

Grandchild – Tom Crosby

Grandchild – Casey (Joe) Blaser

Grandchild – Megan Crosby & husband James Zhao-Jain

Grandchild – Melinda (Alex) Forsythe

Great Grandchildren – Several .

He was preceded in death by :

Father – John Hall Crosby – Died 1970

Mother – Mathilda “Tillie” D. Crosby nee Lich – Died 1985

Wife – Shirley Mae Crosby nee Corssen – Died 10/09/2011

Daughter-In-law – Teri L. Crosby – Died 3/05/2011

Brother – Frederick “Buss” Crosby

Sister – Marie C. Irbe – Died 11/27/2002

Brother – Irving Crosby

Sister – Thelma Ottinger

Brother – Edward Crosby – Died 1994

Sister – Irene Davis – Died 1998

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).