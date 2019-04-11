Ellen M. (Kent) Overton, 59, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:17 p.m. at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center, Hillsboro, IL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery, Coffeen, IL. Pastor Kevin Cook, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, IL, will officiate.

Mrs. Overton was born on May 13, 1959 in Joliet, IL to Shirley Kent and the late Legoria Kent. She was a 1977 Graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro, IL and worked as an Office Manager at DC Waste. Mrs. Overton lived in Morris, IL, Coffeen, IL and Hillsboro, IL during her lifetime. She married Jack Overton and he preceded her in 2001. Mrs. Overton was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, IL and a very active volunteer for PAWS Care, Hillsboro, IL.

Mrs. Overton is survived by her mother, Shirley Kent of Coffeen, IL; her brother, Richard (wife Debra) Kent of Coffeen, IL; two aunts, Joyce Van Duyne and Janet (husband Charles) Blakley; nephews, Chris Kent and Jared Kent; great-nephews, Marshall Kent, Mitchell Kent, Mallory Kent, Morgen Kent, and Manning Kent; a great-niece, Aurora Kent; and several cousins.

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded by her aunt, Betty Calligaris and a nephew, Matthew Kent.

Memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hillsboro, IL; PAWS Care, Hillsboro, IL; or Olive Hill Cemetery, Coffeen, IL