Emily Ann Hulvey, age 72, of Greenville passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Friends may call Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9 am until time of service at 11 am at The First Christian Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond County Senior Center, First Christian Church funeral committee, and or the family.

Emily Ann was born September 18, 1946 in Greenville, IL to Arthur Charles and Emadean (Donaldson) Worstell. She married Charles Frederick Hulvey on March 28, 1964 in Greenville, IL. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her father, Art; her sons: Scott C. Hulvey and partner, Tammy Creasy of Smithboro, IL and Jeff K. and wife, Ginger L. Hulvey of Greenville, IL; sisters: Nancy Neer of Greenville, IL; Christine Maurer of Greenville, IL; Dawn Adams (Dana) of Marshall, IL; Michelle (Chad) Daniels of Carlyle, IL.; grandchildren: Ashley D. (Brian) Weder of Greenville, IL; Adam C. Hulvey of Mulberry Grove, IL; Joshua K. Hulvey (Alice M.) Hulvey of Greenville, IL; Chelsie R. (fiancée Jon Cripe) Hulvey of Mulberry Grove, IL; Ashley Rogers (partner, Jason McNeely) of Greenville, IL; great grandchildren: Haley Snow, Kaleb Phelan, Noah Hulvey, Canaan Hulvey, Levi Hulvey, Ben Hulvey, Sadie Brookshier, and Cynthia ‘Taddy’ Rogers.

She grew up in Greenville, IL and attended Greenville schools. After high school she married, raised a family, and was a homemaker. After her raising her family, she worked for Hillview Manor nursing home in Greenville, IL for 20 years. She then retired and became snowbirds in Texas with her husband. Emily Ann was a member of the First Christian Church of Greenville, loved to camp, cook, eat at restaurants, and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Emadean; her sisters: Teresa Eller and Becky Butler; and a brother, Arthur Worstell.

Online condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net