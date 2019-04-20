Heather A. Potthast, age 30 of Highland, IL, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, August 17, 1988, in Maryville, IL, the daughter of Carl and Elizabeth (nee Gehrig) Potthast.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Heather was born in Maryville, Il and grew up in Highland. She was a leading player for the Highland High School Girls Softball team for four years. She traveled to many states playing on select softball teams where she met numerous life long friends and followed her love for the game. She graduated from Highland High School in 2006 and attended Florissant Valley Community College. She worked at Highland Supply and then worked as a fork lift operator at Geodis Distribution in Edwardsville, IL, until her retirement due to health reasons in April of 2018. (She was diagnosed with brain and spinal cord cancer) She enjoyed sports, and playing with her son. She liked to play bingo, followed NASCAR and keeping stats for major league teams that she followed. She loved dogs, especially her dogs Patch and Peanut.

Survivors include:

Father – Carl R. “CP” Potthast, Highland, IL

Mother – Elizabeth A. “Beth” Potthast (nee Gehrig), Highland, IL

Son – Brody C.R. Bruce, Highland, IL

Fiance – Chris L. Bruce, Pocahontas, IL

Step Son – Truett C. Bruce, Jackson, MO

Sister – Tiffany A. Potthast, Elmhurst, IL

Brother – Brad R. Potthast (twin), Highland, IL

Brother – Chad R. Potthast (twin), Highland, IL

Paternal Grandmother – Jacqueline “Jackie” Potthast (nee Gause), Highland, IL

Maternal Grandfather – Donald F. Gehrig, Alhambra, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandfather – Henry C. “Hank” Potthast – Died 4/7/2016

Maternal Grandmother – Virginia A. “Ginny” Gehrig (nee Riggs) – Died 2/17/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Habing, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.