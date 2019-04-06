Henry “Ott” Hemken, 96, of Walshville, IL, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Heritage Health in Litchfield, IL.

Ott was born June 1, 1922 in Walshville, IL, the son of Henry and Ada (Vogel) Hemken. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, as 1st Scout in General Patton’s 3rd Army. Following his service, he worked as a laborer for Local’s 1084 out of Hillsboro in which he was a member for over 55 years. Ott was a great outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping, and vegetable gardening. He was a great storyteller, and world class coffee drinker. Ott was a member of the Walshville Baptist Church, and a past member of the Fox Hunters Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Jackson Fenton; second wife, Elsie Melchert Hemken; brothers, Marion, Burl “Mike”, and Russ Hemken; and sisters, Emma Ledbetter and Ruby Hughes.

Ott is survived by his children, Bob (Lilly) Hemken of Walshville, IL, Deanna Bruntjen of Litchfield, IL, Karen (Dan) Pence of Walshville, IL, Terry (Cathy) Hemken of Litchfield, IL, and Judy (companion, Chad Cunningham) Allen of Sorento, IL; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Walshville Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Bates officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow the ceremony at Kirkland Cemetery in Sorento, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

