Janice M. Sullivan, age 59, of Collinsville passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Janice was born November 1, 1959 in Highland, IL to Vernon and Shirley (Volkmar) Childerson. She married George Sullivan on September 8, 1990 in Troy, IL. She is survived by her husband George of Collinsville, her father Vernon Childerson of Troy, IL, her sons Robert Sullivan and Kyle Sullivan both also Collinsville, IL, and her sister Lisa (Steve) Heimback of Caseyville, IL.

She grew up in Greenville, IL and moved to Troy, IL with her family. She graduated from Triad High School and attended beauty school. She moved with her husband to Collinsville after their marriage and worked as a hair stylist.