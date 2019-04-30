Judith A Reinacher, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born March 11, 1937, in West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of Sherman and Beatrice (nee Wade) Martin.

Judith was born in West Frankfort, IL and grew up in Carlyle, IL. She graduated Carlyle High School in 1955 After her marriage, they moved to Norfolk, VA, following her husband’s Naval enlistment. They returned to Carlyle, IL and Judy worked at a Shoe Factory. She lived in Trenton where she worked at a Reban’s Restaurant. It was there she met her second husband and moved to Highland. She retired from Basler Electric in Highland with 14 years service. She loved sewing crocheting. She loved to go antiquating. She was a good cook, some of her specialties were meatloaf, pumpkin bread and fried chicken. She collected salt & pepper shakers. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Her dog Lacy, a Chihuahua, will live with Judy’s youngest daughter.

Survivors include :

Son – James R. “Jimmy” (Mary) Jones, Perry, GA

Daughter – Tammy Lynn Boyd, Highland, IL

Daughter – Peggy S. (Matt) Karlovsky, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Sheila M. (John) Wiebler, Aviston, IL

Daughter – Tonya L. (Keith) Dew, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Christina (Ruben) Cruz, Leesville, LA

Grandchild – Brian Jones, Warner Robins, GA

Grandchild – Ashley (Brian) NeSmith, Statesboro, GA

Grandchild – Brandon (Rachel) Jones, Warner Robins, GA

Grandchild – Brittany (Ryan) Henningfeld, Pierron, IL

Grandchild – Brianna Hamann, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Brett (Fiancee-Sydney) Wiebler, Carbondale, IL

Grandchild – Makayla Smith, Highland, IL

Grandchild – April Dew, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Chandler Smith, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brynlee Dew, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aaron Cruz

Great Grandchild – Zachary Jones

Great Grandchild – Logan NeSmith

Great Grandchild – Evan NeSmith

Great Grandchild – Arabella Cruz

Great Grandchild – Lux Henningfeld

Great Grandchild – Brooklyn NeSmith

Great Grandchild – Layton Jones

Great Grandchild – Everly Henningfeld

Sister-In-law – Lillian Martin, West Frankfort, IL

Sister-In-law – Eleanor Martin, Calhan, CO

2nd Husband – Richard D. Reinacher (Married 8/8/1975) (Divorced10/15/1990)

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Sherman Martin

Mother – Beatrice Martin (nee Wade)

Granddaughter-in-law – Autumn Jones

Foster Parents – Mark (Betty) Hutchinson

Brother – Robert Martin

Brother – Bill Martin

Brother – Jack Martin

First Husband – Bobby Gene Jones (married 12/24/1955) (Divorced 6/27/1974) (Died 4/13/2011)

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Funeral services will be at 8:00 PM on Friday, May 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dan Perry officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Society or Highland Animal Shelter.