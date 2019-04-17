Kenneth L. Spurlin, CMSGT, USAF, Ret., age 70, of Trenton, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Spurlin was born September 5, 1948 in Galax, VA, a son of the late Lala, nee Smith, and Wesley Spurlin, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Wesley Spurlin, Jr. and Dale Spurlin; mother-in-law, Sally, nee Thole, Fuhler; and nephew Eric Wehrle.

Surviving are his wife Ruth, nee Fuhler, Spurlin of Trenton, whom he married October 13, 1990 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon; son, Steven Spurlin of Omaha, NE; very special step-son, David (Shannon) Anderson of Minneapolis, MN; step-daughter, Shannon Anderson of Knoxville, TN; four step-grandchildren, Jackson, Emma, William, and Andrew Anderson; brothers John Spurlin and Danny Spurlin both of Galax, VA; father-in-law, Victor Fuhler of Trenton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice (Ken) Wehrle, Dave (Pat) Fuhler, Tom (Cindy) Fuhler, Pat (Ray) Westphal, and Mike (Lynn) Fuhler all of Trenton; and nieces and nephews Amy, Ashley, Jackie, Kyle, Justin, Jared, Elizabeth, Brian, Adam, Jacob, Julie, Jenny, Emily, and Nicole.

Ken retired in 1998 after 30 years of service in the United States Air Force, where he earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Ken was a true patriot and thoroughly enjoyed serving his country; he spent time in Thailand, Germany, Alabama, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Illinois. He later retired from Lockheed Martin as a financial analyst at Scott Air Force Base. Ken enjoyed taking care of his yard, bowling, music, traveling, and especially spending time with his family. Uncle Ken was very loved.

Mr. Spurlin was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton and was the current Vice-Commander of Trenton VFW Post 7983.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Bob Flannery presiding. Interment will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com