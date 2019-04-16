Lorna Hosto, age 94 of Staunton, IL passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019

at Heritage Health in Gillespie, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, June 10, 1924 in Alhambra, IL.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Leuscher) Lappie.

She was married to Herbert E. Hosto on May 7, 1944 in Grantfork, IL.

He preceded her in death on Friday, April 8, 1988

Lorna was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

Lorna is survived by her 2 Sons: Richard Hosto, his wife Rita of Greenville, IL and James Hosto of Roseville, CA;

2 Daughters: Kay Schafer, her husband Tom of Springfield, IL and Jill Marra, her husband Jim of Staunton, IL.

12 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

A Brother-in-law: Fredrick Hosto.

Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, 2 Sisters: Evelyn Highley and Leona Halbe. 1 Brother: Joseph Lappie

A Visitation for Lorna Hosto will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 205 N 7th Street in New Douglas, IL 62074.

Funeral Services for Lorna Hosto will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL with Rev. Zachary Lysdahl officiating.

Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Lorna Hosto can be made to the “Ring 14” Chromosome Deficiency, 2501 Homeland Dr, Midland TX 79707.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Lorna Hosto and her Family.