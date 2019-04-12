Marjorie E. Simmons

Marjorie E. (Huber) Simmons, 85, of Coffeen, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. at Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home, Coffeen IL with Mark Noyes, Hillsboro IL officiating. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery, Coffeen IL. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home.

Marjorie was born on July 12, 1933 in Fillmore IL to the late Herschel F. and Laura Sylvia (Reubart) Huber. She was a 1951 graduate of Coffeen High School, Coffeen IL and spent most of her lifetime in Coffeen. Marjorie had worked at Hillsboro National Bank and at Montgomery County Health Department, both in Hillsboro IL. Her memberships included Red Hat Ladies, Prime Timers, Farm Bureau, Royal Neighbors and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports, spending time with family and friends, babysitting and doing puzzles.

She was married to Russell Allen Simmons on June 10, 1956 at Coffeen Free Methodist Church, Coffeen IL and he preceded her on September 20, 2007. Surviving are her children, Jill (husband Alan) Holderread, Hillsboro IL; Lisa (husband Steve) Terneus, Wildwood, MO; and Robin (husband Bill) Clinard, Hillsboro IL; six grandchildren, Blake Holderread, Jordan (husband Greg) Nelson, Matthew (wife Emily) Terneus, Jacob Terneus, Joshua (fiancé Katie) Clinard and Nathan Clinard; three great grandchildren, Adyson Clinard, Landon Clinard, and Mila Nelson; one sister, Melvine Blackburn, O’Fallon, MO and brother-in-law, Charles Bohmer. Preceding were one grandchild, Megan Holderread and one sister, Janet Bohmer.

Memorials are suggested to Coffeen Fire Department, Coffeen, IL