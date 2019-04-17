Norbert H. Koopmann, age 74, of Bartelso, born November 27, 1944 in Bartelso, a son of the late Ben and Frances, nee Varel, Koopmann, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He married Joan, nee Timmermann, Koopmann on September 18, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and she survives in Bartelso.

Norbert is the father of Karen (Butch) Albers of Bartelso, Lori (Jason) Toennies of Damiansville, Deanna (Corey) Tebbe of Bartelso, and was welcomed home to Heaven by daughters Tammy and Ashley Koopmann; proud grandfather of Nicole, Katlyn, and Carley (friend Elijah Isaak) Albers, Lily, Henry, and Cece Toennies, Kooper, Grady, Ashlyn, and Mason Tebbe; brother of Leonard (Betty) Koopmann of Bartelso, Rita (Joe) Deiters of Beckemeyer, Mary (Jerry) Grawe of Bartelso, Betty Varel of Bartelso, and his twin Albert “Hipper” Koopmann of Bartelso; brother-in-law of Bernadine Koopmann of Damiansville, Phyllis Koopmann of Breese, Pat (Richard) Becker of Bartelso, Clete Timmermann of Beckemeyer, Joe (Joan) Timmermann of Carlyle, and Bert (Steve) Horstmann of Damiansville; and the uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ralph Koopmann, Bertha Carver and husband Melvin “Babe”, and Bernie Koopmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Augusta, nee Tebbe, Timmermann; brother-in-law, Jim Varel; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Timmermann.

Norbert was a retired livestock farmer and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, participating in “Plow Days” on his AC Tractor, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Family will greet friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.

