Quinton A. Zapp, age 29 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Mr. Zapp was born in Nashville, Illinois on March 12, 1990, a son of Bill Zapp and Donna (Stroud) Wilson. Quinton was a Christian who enjoyed working on cars, especially his Mustang. He worked as a mail truck driver for the United States Postal Service.

Quinton is survived by a son – Connor Zapp and Connnor’s mother, Lisa McElrea; his mother – Donna Wilson; his father – Bill Zapp; his grandparents – Donald Stroud, Sr. and Carol Zapp; a brother – Jordan Stroud and fiancé Courtney Bequette; a sister – Brittany Zapp; his uncle – Jason Stroud; an aunt – Mary Ann Nolte; and his nieces and nephew – Raynor, Zoe, and Emery.

He was preceded in death by a son – Chase Zapp; his grandparents – Geneva Stroud and Kenneth Zapp; and his uncles – Donald Stroud, Jr., Floyd Stroud, and Jerry Nolte.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday, April 22 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Zapp are suggested to his son, Connor, and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.