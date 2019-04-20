Thomas J. Lampe, age 90, of Germantown, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Breese Nursing Home.

He was born December 24, 1928 in Germantown, a son of the late Henry and Rose, nee Meier, Lampe.

He married Shirley Federspiel November 26, 1960 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, IN; she preceded him in death February 12, 1992. He married Evelyn, nee Schoendienst, Lampe November 12, 1993 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; she preceded him in death October 30, 2018.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Rose (Randy) Brandmeyer of Shattuc; son, Alan (friend Mary Ann Barna) Lampe of Colleyville, TX; granddaughters Ashley, Jessie, and Leah Brandmeyer; sister Barb Jansen of St. Louis, MO; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Judi (Steve) Tegtmeyer of Fort Wayne, IN, Bernice Ebl of Belleville, Mary Jane Wobbe and Lucille (Cy) Albers of Washington, MO, Dolly Lampe of St. Louis, MO, and Laurie Lampe of Germantown.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily Brandmeyer; siblings Gregory Lampe and his wife Evelyn, Maggie Lampe, Monica Hermes and her husband Bill, Erwin Lampe, August Lampe and his wife Dolores, Dave Lampe and his wives Margie and Mildred “Sis,” and Jerry Lampe; mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Perry and Addie, nee Alberts, Federspiel and Herman and Christine Elizabeth, nee Robben, Schoendienst; and brother-in-law Ralph Jansen.

Thomas earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1950 and a Master of Educational Administration in 1960. He served as a music teacher in Carlyle School District, teacher and principal/superintendent at Germantown Elementary School, principal/superintendent at Albers Elementary School; and he retired as the assistant regional superintendent of schools for the Clinton/Washington region. Following his retirement, he served as a principal of St. Mary School in Centralia and a German teacher at Mater Dei Catholic High School.

Thomas was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he served as an organist and choir director for sixty years; Breese Knights of Columbus; and Boomkessel Band. Previously, he was a member of Germantown Kernel Nut Club, the original Spassfest Committee, and the committee which established the Kaskaskia Special Education District. He enjoyed singing, playing the piano and organ, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his wittiness, and his giving nature.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com