Anton C. Koberczky, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, December 08, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.

He was born on July 29, 1936, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Frank and Marcella (nee Willman) Koberczky.

On February 26, 1966, he married Suzanne Marie Mueller at Highland, IL.

He was a member of Highland Sportsman Club and First South Carolina Light Artillery.

Anton was born in Pocahontas and his family moved to Pierron and then to Highland, IL. He served with the US Army from 1958 to 1960. He joined the US Air Force Reserves. He worked as a mechanic at Scott Air Force Base. Anton was an avid deer hunter and also enjoyed trout fishing and camping at Montauk State Park. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with them.

Survivors include:

Wife – Suzanne M. Koberczky, nee Mueller, Highland, IL

Son – Randy A. (Ann) Koberczky, Dexter, MO

Son – Craig A. (Lisa Kapp) Koberczky, Highland, IL

Son – David A. Koberczky, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Thomas M. Koberczky

Grandchild – Kendra M. Smith

Grandchild – Dennie D. Koberczky

Step Grandchild – Sierra

Step Grandchild – Stephanie

Great Grandchild – Charles

Great Grandchild – Jewel

Great Grandchild – Brian

Great Grandchild – Jesse

Great Grandchild – Emma

Great Grandchild – Haylie

Sisters – Five

Nieces and Nephews – Numerous

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank Koberczky

Mother – Marcella Koberczky, nee Willman

Brother

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.