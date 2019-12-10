Anton C. Koberczky, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, December 08, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.
He was born on July 29, 1936, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Frank and Marcella (nee Willman) Koberczky.
On February 26, 1966, he married Suzanne Marie Mueller at Highland, IL.
He was a member of Highland Sportsman Club and First South Carolina Light Artillery.
Anton was born in Pocahontas and his family moved to Pierron and then to Highland, IL. He served with the US Army from 1958 to 1960. He joined the US Air Force Reserves. He worked as a mechanic at Scott Air Force Base. Anton was an avid deer hunter and also enjoyed trout fishing and camping at Montauk State Park. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Survivors include:
Wife – Suzanne M. Koberczky, nee Mueller, Highland, IL
Son – Randy A. (Ann) Koberczky, Dexter, MO
Son – Craig A. (Lisa Kapp) Koberczky, Highland, IL
Son – David A. Koberczky, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Thomas M. Koberczky
Grandchild – Kendra M. Smith
Grandchild – Dennie D. Koberczky
Step Grandchild – Sierra
Step Grandchild – Stephanie
Great Grandchild – Charles
Great Grandchild – Jewel
Great Grandchild – Brian
Great Grandchild – Jesse
Great Grandchild – Emma
Great Grandchild – Haylie
Sisters – Five
Nieces and Nephews – Numerous
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Frank Koberczky
Mother – Marcella Koberczky, nee Willman
Brother
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.