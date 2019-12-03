Arthur Dean Unterbrink, age 82, of Greenville, IL passed away Saturday, November 30, 2109 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. No services are scheduled and burial be at a later date in German Cemetery. He was born July 11, 1937 in Highland, IL to Arthur John and Lena (Sussen) Unterbrink. He married Sandra DeCrevel in November 8, 1957 at Cart Hill Baptist Church. She died March 16, 2016. He is survived by his daughter Jackie Knop and her husband Lin of Hillsboro, IL, his son Rick Unterbrink of Greenville, his brother Bruce Unterbrink of Greenville, his sister Norma Jean Schluckebier of Donnellson, IL his special friend Margaret Gall of Greenville, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra and a granddaughter Kristin Unterbrink.

Dean grew up on a farm south of Greenville. He had worked at Nevinger Refrigeration, also as a union carpenter, and had also farmed. He was president and owner/operater of Unterbrink Construction, Inc, which involved general contracting, remodeling, and basement water proofing. He also worked as an excavating contractor for Kerr McGee Oil. In his later years he and his wife owned and operated Dean’s Convenience Store in Keyesport, IL before retiring in 2010.

He loved to hunt small game and to go fishing, and to sit at his pond and watch his family and friends do the same. He loved the outdoors and wanted to be surrounded by family and friends while all enjoyed his outdoor surroundings with him. He loved to watch his son restore antique tractors. He would enjoy watching as his son used antique farm equipment to plant small patches of corn and sun flowers for the wild life. Dean was very proud of his twin grandsons, teaching them his hunting and fishing skills and boasting about all their accomplishments. On occasion he enjoyed taking a special friend to the casino and laughing at all the silliness of the adventure. He loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends and will be dearly missed.

Online condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.