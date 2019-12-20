Bernadine A. Huelsmann, age 86, of Breese, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Villas at St. James in Breese.

She was born December 14, 1933 in Breese, a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine, nee Peek, Richter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norbert “Bud” Huelsmann, whom she married May 12, 1955 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died October 10, 2009; siblings, Vincent Richter in infancy, Mary Magdalen Richter in infancy, Ann Marie Ahrens and husband Lester, Ann Agnes Teeple and husbands Jack Teeple and Darvin Harger, Helen Johnson and husband Erv, and Martha Tebbe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Catherine, nee Henken, Huelsmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilbur Hess, Wilfred “Boob” Huelsmann, Marcella and Paul Strubhart, Joseph Musenbrock, and Alice and Alfred Schrage.

Surviving are her children, Janet (friend Paul Rolfingsmeier) Huelsmann of Breese, Ronald “Rat” (Margie) Huelsmann of Trenton, Edward (Nancy) Huelsmann of Breese, Norma Knebel of Keyesport, Steven Huelsmann of Breese, Linda (Louis) Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Gerald Huelsmann of Breese, and Laurie (Matt) Brandmeyer of Bartelso; eleven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Tebbe of Worden, Francis (Florence) Huelsmann of Highland, Estella Hess of Highland, Rita Musenbrock of Arizona, Geraldine Huelsmann of Germantown, David (Peggy) Huelsmann of Florida, and Floyd (Dorothy) Huelsmann of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernadine formerly worked as a nurse’s aide at Highland Healthcare Center and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese and the Breese Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing bingo, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.