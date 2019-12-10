Carla M. Knackstedt, age 55, of Highland passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Carla was born on May 16, 1964 in Breese, the daughter of Frank and Joann, nee Voss Dall. She married her husband of 32 years, Kent Knackstedt at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston on November 6, 1987 and he survives in Highland.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son Justin (significant other, Amara Hartnagel) Knackstedt of Highland; her grandson Jace; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis & Lorene Knackstedt; three brothers, Kevin (Melinda) Dall, Mark (Jan) Dall, and Gary (Erin) Dall; two sisters, Coleen (Craig) Klein, and Jolyn (Matt) Johnson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rodney & Kelly Knackstedt, and Brenda Knackstedt; 22 nieces & nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carla was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Hanna & Nicole Knackstedt; and a brother-in-law, Perry Knackstedt.

Carla graduated from Central High School in Breese, then attended Travel School in Florida and attended multiple training seminars. She was employed for over 35 years with FSA (USDA). Mrs. Knackstedt was a member of St. Paul Church in Highland, and a past member of the Quarterback Club, Team Mom for Highland High School Football. Carla loved playing softball, watching her grandson play baseball and football, loved dirt track racing, taking trips, working with farmers, and was always available to help others.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again Friday, December 13, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Memorials in memory of Carla may be made to Highland Quarterback Club or Shriner’s Hospital and will be received at the funeral home.