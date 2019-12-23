Carolyn Mae Tharp

Carolyn Mae (Allen) Tharp, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Trenton Village Memory Care in Trenton, Illinois.

Mrs. Tharp was born on September 28, 1942, in Hoisington, Kansas, a daughter of the late Ward and Fern Allen. She married Ronald Tharp on October 6, 1963, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1990.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter – Tara Gustafson and friend Lou Boehne of Carlyle; and 2 grandsons – Jody Gustafson and wife Melissa of Carlyle, and Colton Krebs of Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Tharp was preceded in death by her daughter – Tracey Tharp on December 9, 1990; a brother – Larry Allen; and her in-laws – Myron and Ruth Tharp.

Mrs. Tharp graduated from Jamesport, Missouri High School in 1960 and she later attended Kaskaskia College. She most recently worked as a bookkeeper at Sandoval High School until her retirement. Carolyn enjoyed being outside and taking care of her plants in her yard. She also loved listening to music, collecting glassware, taking care of her dogs and cats, and being with her family.

A funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Tharp are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

