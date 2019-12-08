Diane E. Pfister, age 69 of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 06, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, August 06, 1950, in Wood River, IL,

On Sunday, January 30, 1972, she married Milton John Pfister, who survives.

She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, IL. She enjoyed bingo, fishing and time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Husband – Milton John Pfister, Jr., Highland, IL

Son – John Wayne (Jennifer) Pfister, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Molli E. (Significant Other-Jeff Gieseking) Pfister, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Maci L. Pfister, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Maggie L. Pfister, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Parents

One Brother and One Sister.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, Fr. Adam Zawadzki, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS Hospice.