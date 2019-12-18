Eileen E. Kirchhoff Luitjohan, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, May 04, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Elda (nee Hug) Steiner.

Eileen was born at Highland, IL and grew up on the family farm. She attended Buckeye country school and graduated from Highland High School in 1944. She moved to St. Louis and worked at Barnes Hospital. She married and worked at Mavroko’s Candy Co. She and her husband then moved to Steeleville, MO, and moved to Highland in 1948, and briefly lived at Eureka, MO. Eileen returned to Highland in 1957, after her husband’s death. She worked as a nursery aide and reared their four children. After her second husband’s death she reared his minor children and remained part of all their lives. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL, for 30 plus years as a nurses aide until retiring in 1980. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, hand-crafts, reading and belonged to several card clubs. Eileen did sewing and alterations for many years and was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan, never missing a game on T.V. Her family and friends were very important to her.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Nancy E. Scholl, Highland, IL

Son – Michael S. (Vicky) Kirchhoff, Highland, IL

Daughter – Becky M. Andria (partner-Richard White) , Troy, IL

Son – Brad D. Kirchhoff, Highland, IL

Step Son – Robert J. (Traci) Luitjohan, Highland, IL

Step Son – Billy J. (Mary Jo) Luitjohan, Pierron, IL

Step Daughter – Connie A. (Lou) Pochek, Caseyville, IL

Step Daughter – Brenda L. (Michael) Timmermann, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Lynn M. Rabbitt, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Kay E. (Kenneth) Medley, O Fallon, MO

Grandchild – Jessica (Steven) Duft

Grandchild – Cory (Shelley) Kirchhoff

Grandchild – Amy (Reubin) McGuffin

Grandchild – Timothy (Becca) Roustio

Grandchild – Dana (Dale) Weston

Grandchild – Mikail Andria

Grandchild – Joshua Kirchhoff

Grandchild – Lauren (Ben) Hagan

Step Grandchild – Angela (John) Fears

Step Grandchild – Todd (Sabrina) Luitjohan

Step Grandchild – William Rodriguez

Step Grandchild – John Rogriguez

Step Grandchild – Eric (Lindsay) Timmermann

Step Grandchild – Danielle (Taylor) Koetting

Step Grandchild – Kayla (Joshua) Bernardini

Step Grandchild – Michael Warnecke

Step Grandchild – Daniel (Shalan) Warnecke

Step Grandchild – Shandi (Adam) Rakers

Step Grandchild – Cameron Luitjohan

Step Grandchild – Seth Luitjohan

Step Grandchild – Candace Luitjohan

Step Grandchild – Wade (Chelsea) Schauwecker

Sister – Myrna B. Ambuehl, Aviston, IL

Great Grandchildren – Many

Step Great Grandchildren – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Fremont A. Steiner Died 6/11/1977

Mother – Elda L. Steiner, nee Hug – Died 9/22/1990

1st Husband – Samuel A. Kirchhoff (married-11/2/1946; died 5/25/1957)

2nd Husband – Joseph G. Luitjohan (married 6/28/1979; died 5/30/1980)

Grandchild – Jenifer R. Scholl – Died 2/4/1989

Brother – Leland E. Steiner Died 2/26/1988

Brother – Eldon F. Steiner – Died 5/11/1995

Son-in-law – James J. Scholl – Died 5/30/2013

Step Son-In-law – Thomas Rabbitt.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Private Graveside Service will follow on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL,

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library.