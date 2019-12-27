Ellen Childerson (born Ellen Jeanne Corning) passed away peacefully early Christmas morning surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held on Monday December 30th at First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville IL from 4PM – 8PM.

A memorial service will be held the following morning, Tuesday December 31st at First Christian Church at 11 AM. The memorial service will be preceded by visitation starting at 10AM.

Ellen was born in Portage, WI and attended middle school and high school in Greenville, IL. It was there she met her future husband, Michael, whom she married June 6th, 1981. Ellen attended Eastern Illinois University, graduating with a BA in Education. She would later go on to earn her Masters in Educational Administration from Ashland University in 2009.

Ellen and Michael moved to Alliance, OH in 1981. In Alliance they raised their three children Phillip, Laura, and Peter. In 2009 they relocated to Forest, VA. Finally, in 2015 they returned to Greenville, IL near loved ones and friends.

Ellen is remembered by friends and family as a dedicated wife and mother, an active member of Beechwood United Methodist Church in Alliance, OH, a teacher, an enjoyer of sunsets and beaches, perfecting the chocolate chip cookie and the cinnamon roll, and an expert Sheltie trainer and groomer.

She is survived by her husband, parents Barbara and Gordon Corning of Greenville IL, motherin-law Margaret Childerson of Greenville IL, sisters Julie Corning of Vandalia IL and Gail Wall (Larry) of Greenville IL, children Phillip Childerson (Brittany) of Strongsville OH, Laura Wufsus (Adam) of Morrison CO, Peter Childerson of Cleveland OH, and grandson Ethan Wufsus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

