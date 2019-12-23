Erin M. Ernst, (nee Rood), age 43 of Pierron, IL, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Saturday, December 11, 1976, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Robert and Pamela (nee Lancaster) Rood.

On Saturday, August 30, 2008, she married Jacob M. Ernst at The Falls, Columbia, IL, who survives.

She was born in Highland, IL. Grew up in Troy, IL and graduated from Triad High School, Troy, IL, in 1995. She received a Certified Medical Assistant degree from SWIC, Belleville, IL. She worked for Maryville Women’s Center, Maryville, IL for the past five years. She and her family have lived in Pierron, IL, for the last seven years. She enjoyed raising her children, sports, camping and boating.

Survivors include:

Husband – Jacob M. Ernst, Pierron, IL

Son – Jakob R. Ernst, Pierron, IL

Daughter – Emma M. Ernst, Pierron, IL

Daughter – Avery M. Ernst, Pierron, IL

Parents – Robert S. “Bob” & Pamela D. “Pam” (nee Lancaster) Rood,

Troy, IL

Brother – Steven R. (Jenny) Rood, Troy, IL

Brother – Mark S. (Valerie) Rood, Jacksonville, IL

Father-In-law & Mother-In-law – Gary & Sherry (nee Miller) Ernst,

New Douglas, IL

Brother In-law – Brian P. (Trisha) Ernst, New Douglas, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019, and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat. G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.