George W. Meyer, age 81 of Breese and formerly of Carlyle, passed away at Aviston Countryside Manor on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Mr. Meyer was born on July 5, 1938, in Breese, a son of Warren and Frances (Hartmann) Meyer. He married Wanda Beckemeyer on September 12, 1959, and she survives in Breese.

In addition to his wife Wanda, Mr. Meyer is also survived by a son – David Meyer and wife Joyce of Carlyle; a daughter – Janice Albers and husband Mark of Bartelso; his grandchildren – Matthew Meyer and wife Lauren, Haleigh Albers, Emily Worsham and husband Trevor, Jessica Sellers and husband Casey, Caitlyn Sellers, and Allyson Sellers; a great granddaughter – Kora Meyer; and 2 sisters – Joan Meissner and husband Louis of Breese and Mary Kluemke and husband Charles of Ottowa, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents – Warren and Frances Meyer and a grandson – Brenden Sellers.

Mr. Meyer was a grain farmer, a job he loved to do. He will be remembered as a hard-working husband, father, and grandfather. George was a founding member of the Southwest Water District, a role he held until his recent retirement.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Scott Broughton, officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 – Service time.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Meyer are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or to the Matthew 25 Food Pantry. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St., Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.