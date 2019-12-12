Homer B. Gum, age 79 of Keyesport, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Belleville on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Mr. Gum was born on July 29, 1940, in Keyesport, a son of Homer B. and Clarissa (Carver) Gum. He married Patricia A. Hackethal on August 27, 1966, and she survives in Keyesport.

In addition to his wife Patricia, Homer is also survived by his children – Kevin Gum and wife Claudia of Keyesport, Cindy Lockart and husband Jim of Beckemeyer, Mark Groeteka of Carlyle, Rick Groeteka of Greenville, and Vicky Jackson of Collinsville; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a brother – Monty Gum and wife Nancy of Jetson, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Homer and Clarissa Gum; a brother – Bill Gum and wife Bernice; and a sister – Naydean Pundsack and husband Bill.

Homer was a proud member of Local 670, and he held a membership card for 60 years. He served on the Laborers District Council for 26 years and was the business agent for Local 382 in Troy. Homer worked for Illinois Power/Ameren for 28 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an original member of Keyesport American Legion Post 1994. Homer was a former member of the Keyesport Odd Fellows. He loved to hunt and fish, especially coon hunting.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, and on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Gum are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorial contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.