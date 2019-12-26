John Wesley Porter, 86, of Highland, IL, passed away at 2:39 AM, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hohlt and File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Pete Leduc officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Military Rites will be accorded at the graveside by the Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hohlt and File Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

John Wesley Porter was born on June 06, 1933 in Vandalia, IL, the son of James and Emma (Horn) Porter. He married Phyllis Jane Manley on August 27, 1955, together they shared 64 years of marriage.

John was an over-the-road truck driver as well as a mechanic. He was a very family-oriented man and he treasured every moment spent with them, especially the time spent with his many grandchildren. He loved gardening and working outdoors in general. John also enjoyed woodworking, he made several doll houses for his granddaughters and farms for his grandsons.

He was a United States Army Veteran and member of the Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Porter of Highland; daughters, Pat and husband Dan Kessel of Edwardsville, Deb and husband Greg Adamick of Highland, and Barb and husband Rob Schwarz of Highland; son, William Porter and wife Linda of Breese; sisters, Alice Davison of Vandalia, Helen Bolyard of Brownstown, and Shirley Bean of Decatur; grandchildren, John (Brandy) Kessel, Jennifer (Chad) Wellen, Kyle Schwarz, Tyler Porter, Jessie (Chad) Reding, Mary (Pete) Sawyer, Rebecca (Steve) Leach, Anita (Tyler) Kunz, Bobbie Adamick, Billie Adamick, Casey Adamick, Wesley Adamick, Katie (Jesse) Hartsook, and Jon Porter; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Nancy Porter and Jim Porter; grandson, Jimmy Porter; brothers, Wilbert Porter and Russel Porter; and sisters, Beulah Jarrett and Gertrude Vincent