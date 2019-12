Mary A. Wall, age 73 of Greenville, passed away Christmas afternoon, December 25, 2019 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com