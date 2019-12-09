Mary Sue Schmitt, age 85 of Keyesport, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Greenville, Illinois.

Mrs. Schmitt was born on August 18, 1934, in Healdton, OK to Minerva Skaggs and Raymond Charles Smith. She moved to Illinois in 1942 and graduated from Brownstown High School in 1951. Mary loved playing softball and singing in the chorus in high school. She married Harold Lloyd Schmitt on April 19, 1953, in Brownstown. Mary worked at Utlaut Hospital in Greenville for 30 years in medical records, payroll, as a CNA, and later as a ward clerk. She also worked diligently at the family farm and was known for her homemade meals for the farm hands. Mary was a longtime member, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School teacher at Keyesport Christian Church and Carlyle Christian Church. She served as the Noble Grand at Keyesport Rebecca Lodge and Den Mother for the Keyesport Cub Scout troop. After her retirement, she owned and operated the Old Farmhouse Bed and Breakfast in Keyesport. Mary was a lifetime friend and helper to many in the Keyesport area.

Mary is survived by her sons, John David Schmitt of Chicago and Harold Kent Schmitt and wife Rita of Keyesport; a daughter, Shelia Ann Taylor and husband Tracy of Edina, MN; her grandsons, Travis Taylor and wife Rachel, and Logan Schmitt; her granddaughters, Megan Perez and Justine Schmitt; and three great granddaughters, Neave, Eila, and Claire Perez.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; a sister, Berta Lynn Curry; and her brothers, Raymond Charles Smith and Robert Dale Smith.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Jan Laws, officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Tamalco. Visitation will be held prior to funeral service at Zieren Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Schmitt are suggested to Duncan Cemetery or Bond County Hospice. Memorial contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.