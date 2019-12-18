Maryloy (Ronat) Suess, age 82 of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:54 p.m. in NHC Home, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

She was born December 22, 1936 in St. Louis Missouri, the daughter of Loyd Urban Ronat and Bernice Pearl Ronat (Cooper).

Maryloy grew up in Greenville, Illinois and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1955. She worked for Trans World Airlines and traveled all over the globe. She possessed an astounding curiosity about the world and its many cultures. She was a powerful example of kindness and generosity to people she met on all continents and took great joy in many enduring friendships. Her passing leaves a great void for all those who loved her, but in her gentle and loving way, she helped create a treasure of fond memories for her family and friends to cherish.

Maryloy is survived by her loving children Deborah Baldini and husband, Eric of St. Charles, MO and Jeffrey Suess and wife, Karen Mason of St. Louis, Missouri. She was the proud and loving grandmother of six grandchildren, Elliot, Andrea, Matthew and wife Addison, Alexandra, Mason, and Caroline. She is also survived by her brother “Duke” Marlin Ronat.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Martha Ronat.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNICEF.