Myra D. Fields, age 63 of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 06, 2019, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, February 23, 1956, in Camdenton, MO, the daughter of Edward and Jane (nee Peavyhouse) Richardson.

On Thursday, December 17, 1981, she married Kerry W. Fields at Goodland, KS, who survives.

She was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Born and raised at Camdenton, MO; graduated from Camdenton High School. She lived at Kansas City, MO; later moved to Highland, IL, in 1989. She worked for State Farm Insurance, in the auto claims department. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include:

Husband – Kerry W. Fields, Highland, IL

Daughter – Casey L. (Jed) Driemeyer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Shellie M. (Richard) Salter, Highland, IL

Daughter – Kayla M. Fields, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – McKenna R. Lindsey

Grandchild – Bodhi R. Salter

Sister – Elizabeth Richardson, Tucson, AZ

Father-In-law – George W. Fields, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward Richardson

Mother – Jane Richardson (nee Peavyhouse)

Brother – Ray Richardson

Mother-in-law – Virginia Ford

Step Mother-in-law – Darlene K. Fields.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, December 09, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with George W. Fields, Deacon, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Donor’s Choice.