Myrtle Marie Massey, 82, of Litchfield, IL, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, CO.

Marie was born January 20, 1937 in Beaver Creek, IL, the daughter of Darrel and Mildred (Short) Kendall. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1955, and went on to work for various companies as a bookkeeper. Marie married Gary Seabaugh in 1955 and resided near Sorento, IL until 1983 when they moved to Bradenton, FL. They later divorced and she married Alvin Lewis Massey, Jr. on February 14, 1987 in Litchfield, IL, and resided in the Hillsboro area until July 2019 when she moved to Evergreen Place in Litchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Sue Cressey; and brothers Elvin and Raymond Kendall.

Marie is survived by her husband, Alvin Lewis Massey, Jr. of Hillsboro, IL; sons, Jeff (wife, Cindy Frazer) Seabaugh of Walshville, IL, and Ronald (wife, Dianne VonderHaar) Seabaugh of Superior, CO; step-children, Mark (wife, Danielle Guiliacci) Massey of Staunton, IL, Shari (husband, Tim) Adair of Highland, IL, and Ruth (husband, Roger) Reincke of Hillsboro, IL;15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Kendall, Georgia Kendall, Cleda Marrow, and Stella Kirk; brother-in-law, Harold Massey; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento, with Pastor Steve Revisky officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

