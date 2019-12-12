Norma “Annie” Booth, 89, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Annie was born July 8, 1930 in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Clarence “ Bud” and Estella “May” (McGilvary) File. She married Chester “Sam” Booth on August 7, 1954 in Alton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2007.

Annie was feisty with an incredible work ethic. Work was her life. She retired from Owen’s Glass after 27 years of service and went on to clean houses and manage many laundromats until the age of 88. Annie enjoyed yardwork, tending to her flowers, and lending a helping hand to anyone.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ramona Lallish; sisters, Ida Titsworth, and June Carter; and brothers, Albert, Loyd, and Ronald File.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Kathy Allen of Hillsboro, IL; son, Steve Booth of Nashville, IN; grandchildren, Hunter and Lexi Booth of Sorento, IL; siblings, Donna (Burl) Vogel of Hillsboro, IL, Donald “Buster” (Donna) File of Vandalia, IL, Fern Johnson of MO, Gary File of Sorento, IL, Judy (Jim) Dunn of FL, and David “Bobby” (Lou) File of Worden, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086, with Rev. Tom Brewer officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to: VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Dr. Suite 150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.