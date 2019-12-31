Robert D. McKinney, 74, of Vandalia, Illinois, formerly of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Vandalia Rehab & Healthcare Ctr., Vandalia, IL.

Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service for Robert D. McKinney, age 74 will be held Friday, Jan 10th, 10:30 a.m. at Columbus Baptist Church, Keyesport, Il. Pastor Bruce Sasse officiating. Memorials may be made to Columbus Baptist Church.

Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

He was born June 9, 1945, in Moweaqua, IL, the son of Clarence Edward & Mabel Gertrude (Ballard) McKinney. Robert was a retired auctioneer.

He is survived by: Sons – David McKinney, Lake View, NY and Michael McKinney, Nokomis, IL; Sister – Helen Lawyer, Taylorville, IL; and Fiancée – Sonja Gabbert, Greenville, IL.

Preceded in death by: Parents; 1 Brother; and 2 Sisters.