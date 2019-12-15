Ruth Tull, age 76 of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Tull was born in Boulder, Illinois on January 7, 1943, a daughter of William Irvene and Cora Ethel (Cox) Lanham. She married Hollis “Chuck” Tull on February 7, 1963, and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband Chuck, Ruth is also survived by her sons – Jay Tull and wife Jana and Travis Tull; her grandchildren – Sadie Tull, Stuart Tull and partner Raevin Rather, and Dil Tull and partner Meghan Foster; her step-grandchildren – Ethan Engelee, Elliott Engelee, and Elizabeth Engelee; a great granddaughter – Amelia Marie Tull; and 2 sisters – Lucy Mae Hammel and Darlene Bast.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother – Wayne Lanham and his wife Maxine; and 2 brothers-in-law – Charles “Butch” Hammel and Delmar Bast.

Ruth was a lifelong member of the Carlyle First Baptist Church, where she was always very active and had served in many roles. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and enjoyed gardening and sewing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Carlyle with Rev. Scott Broughton, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at the Carlyle First Baptist Church on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Tull are suggested to Carlyle First Baptist Church and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.