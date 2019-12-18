Steven J. Hall, age 54 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese, Illinois on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Mr. Hall was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 16, 1965, a son of Archie Sanders and Beatrice Hall. Steven was baptized at an early age at the Greater Shiloh Church in St. Louis and he graduated from Soldan High School. Steven worked at the Breese Journal and Publishing, and he enjoyed gardening and drawing.

Mr. Hall is survived by his significant other of 25 years, Jacqueline Boyd; his stepchildren in Christ – Michael, Terry, and Christopher Boyd; 4 grandchildren in Christ; 4 aunts – Eratus Jackson, Irene Hodges (Johnny), Denise Hall, and Connie Jackson; an uncle – Jessie Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Rev. Theodore Macon will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.