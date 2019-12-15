Thomas E. McKean, age 83, of Greenville, IL passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Highland Healthcare Center, Highland, IL. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in McKendree Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, December 16, 2019 after 10 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to VITAS Healthcare in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

Tom was born March 10, 1936 in Bond County, IL to Charles Elbert and Velera Zeoy (Munton) McKean. He married Diana Mae Stockamp on July 17, 1965 at the Mt. Gilead church in Bond County, IL. He is survived by his wife Diana of Greenville; sister, Laura (McKean) Jones of Lakewood, Colorado; brother, Elmer McKean of Shiloh, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School. He attended Greenville College and was a star baseball pitcher, setting many records, some of which are still held today. While serving in The U.S. Army from March 1952 to April 1962, he played baseball and pitched throughout Europe. He worked at Shell Oil Company and was owner and operator of Illini Mobile Homes from 1974 to present day. Tom was a singer and won first place in State for quartet and was rated an A Superior ranking. He sang in a church quartet called the Stewards and in an

a cappella choir in college. He was most proud to be a descendent of Thomas McKean, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bobby Leon McKean (at birth) and Fred McKean; and a sister Louise (McKean) Smith.