Verla M. Moser, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL.

She was born on November 03, 1929, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Henry and Lena (nee Reinacher) Staley.

On July 18, 1959, she married Morris L. Moser at Highland, IL. He passed away on 03/25/2019.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Girl Scout Leader, Highland VFW Post #5694 Ladies Aux., Highland Historical Society, Friends of Louis Latzer Memorial Library, and Secretary of Highland PTA.

Verla was born in St. Louis and grew up in Southwest City. She graduated Kirkwood High School in 1948 and her family moved to Highland, IL. She attended Brown Business School and worked at Famous Barr in the Drapery Dept., then worked at Highland Box Board in the office. After her marriage she stayed home with her children. She enjoyed cross stitch, making quilt blocks, oil painting, and volunteered at Highland Historical Society, Louis Latzer Library, her church and the Girl Scouts. She loved her grandchildren, and she loved animals and followed the St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Tina M. (Gerald) Raske, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Kim M. (Mark) Lew, Derry, NH

Grandchild – Jennifer L. M. Sawyer, Saint Peters, MO

Grandchild – Emily K. Sawyer, Derry, NH

Grandchild – Daniel N. (Fiancee-Brieann Petrowicz) Sawyer, Derry, NH

Step Grandchild – Brittany M. Lew, Derry, NH

Step Grandchild – Brian A. Lew, Derry, NH

Step Grandchild – Kaitlyn E. Lew, Derry, NH

Adopted Grandchild – Kingston Avila, Saint Louis, MO

Adopted Grandchild – Chase Avila, Saint Louis, MO

Adopted Grandchild – Annie Winter, Highland, IL

Brother – Ken (Darlene) Staley, Collinsville, IL

Sister-In-law – June Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Survived by many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry J. Staley – Died 1/18/1995

Mother – Lena K. Staley, nee Reinacher – Died 4/4/1995

Husband – Morris L. Moser – Died 3/25/2019

Sister – Betty (husband-Valley “Buddy” – Died 5/25/2005) Gross (nee Staley) – Died 2/5/2010

Sister – Gladys (husband-Donald “Pete” – Died 3/3/2000) Frey (nee Staley) – Died 9/18/2011

Brother In-law – Lester Bohnenstiehl – Died 11/29/2002

Brother In-law – Everett Franz – Died 11/8/1966

Brother In-law – Richard “Rich” Moser – Died 5/11/2017

Niece – Jill Lynn Frey – Died 2/5/1990

Nephew – Richard “Rick” Moser – Died 10/11/2017

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Eric Quinney-Burnard, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jill Frey Scholarship Fund, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, or HACSM (Food Pantry).