Viola E. “Olie” Litteken, age 87, of Trenton, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born October 6, 1932 in Lookingglass Twp., the daughter of Martin and Emma, nee Rensing, Fuehne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David H. Litteken, whom she married July 14, 1954 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville and who died August 29, 2006; son, Terry Litteken; granddaughter, Dana Litteken; son-in-law, Kenny Hilmes; siblings, Regina Eversgerd, Clara Gebke, Herb Fuehne, Erwin Fuehne and Art Fuehne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aloys and Frances, nee Timmermann, Litteken; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Theodore “Dick” Kues, Henry Eversgerd, Norbert Gebke, Helen Fuehne, Sylvia and Bert Rakers, Daniel and Mary Litteken, Kenneth Thouvenot, and Marcel Von Bokel.

Surviving are her children, Donna (Raymond) Moore of Trenton, Gary (Mary) Litteken of Trenton, Dale (Ellen) Litteken of Trenton, Sandy Hilmes of Breese, Brenda (Gene) Wobbe of Trenton, Charles Litteken of Trenton, Scott (Michelle) Litteken of Trenton, and Kurt (Tina) Litteken of Trenton; daughters-in-law, Laurie Litteken of Summerfield and Tina Litteken of New Baden; 22 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 35 greatgrandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild and was anticipating the birth of her 36th great-grandchild; sister, Linda Kues of Aviston; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pat Fuehne of Breese, Lydia Thouvenot of Belleville, Marge Von Bokel of Belleville, James (Thelma) Litteken of Trenton, and Aloys (Carol) Litteken of Des Peres, MO; and nieces and nephews.

Olie was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher and Deacon Charles Litteken presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Western Clinton County Senior Services, St. Mary’s Altar Sodality, or St. Mary’s Cemetery and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.