Viva Ilene Kuepfer, 72, of Smithboro, IL passed away at 4:15 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.

A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 03, 2020 at Griffith Cemetery, Brownstown with Jeremy Smith officiating. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Mrs. Kuepfer was born on April 25, 1947 in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Earl Pete and Faye Ellen (Elder) Davison. She married Donald M. Kuepfer on June 25, 1994 in Greenville, IL; together they shared 25 years of marriage.

Viva was a former caregiver as well as a bartender. She was a member of the First Church of God in Vandalia.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Kuepfer of Smithboro; son, Rollie Leonberger and wife Melissa of O’Fallon, MO; daughters, Hope Sugg of Arkansas and Terria McDowell of Pana; brother, Gary Carter and wife Sharon of Hagarstown; sister, Ellen and husband Mike Vanutyven of Oconee; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Grisham; brothers, Oran Davison and Jim Carter; son-in-law, Jason Sugg; and one grandchild.