Wanda Cooper, age 95 of Greenville, passed away at her home 9:23 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Greenville.

Wanda, the daughter of John and Blanche Bridwell Ditty, was born September 7, 1924 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Wanda grew up in Ohio, attended the local schools and later in life moved to Greenville, Illinois. She was an active member of the Utlaut Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed helping with the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Wanda worked for Dr. McCracken and Dr. Dawdy in the offices for 14 years. She enjoyed being around people

Wanda will be buried by her parents in Ohio. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.