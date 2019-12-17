Wilfred A. ‘Willie” Marquardt, age 66 of Grantfork, IL, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Thursday, February 12, 1953, in Highland, IL, the son of Sylvester and Lillian (nee Haislar) Marquardt.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus-Council 1580, Highland, IL.

He was born at Highland, IL, attended Grantfork School and Highland High School. He lived all his life in Grantfork, IL. He was a self employed automobile mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team and the St. Louis Blues hockey team.

Survivors include:

Brother – Walter C. (Barbara) Marquardt, Belleville, IL

Brother – Wallace K. Marquardt, Highland, IL

Brother – William A. Marquardt, Highland, IL

Sister – Sandra B. (Steven) Kaufman, Highland, IL

Sister – Sharon M. Starko, Highland, IL

Sister – Sheila T. (Tony) Winter, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Great Nieces & Nephews – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Sylvester Charles Marquardt – died 12/7/1994

Mother – Lillian Amelia Marquardt (nee Haislar)

Brother – Warren S. Marquardt – Died 2/15/1975

Brother – Wayne J. Marquardt – Died 5/20/1993

Brother – Winston L. Marquardt – Died 5/17/2002

Sister – Sylvia A. Sewell – Died 8/21/2014

Sister – Suzanne M. Mosby-Hamm – Died 3/20/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.