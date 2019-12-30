William J. Wylder, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at Solstice Senior Living in Fenton, Missouri, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bill was born on July 5, 1941, in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of Edgar and Alma (Hubert) Wylder.

He married Sharon Kay Lobstein in Fairview Heights, IL on June 8, 1963 and she survives.

In addition to his wife Kay, Mr. Wylder is survived by; son – Tim Wylder, daughters – Kirsten DeBroux, Sarah Wylder, Amy Wylder, and Heather Garcia; twelve grandchildren – Theron and Elizabeth Pajares, Michael, Jesse, Karissa and Lucy Wylder, Zachary Bennett, Samuel Neumann, William and Cole Plassmeyer and Isabella and Elijah Garcia; and his sisters – Janine Robinson and Annette Knepper.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill retired as a Master Sergeant in the Illinois State Police. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, former member of the Carlyle Fire Department, and City Alderman of Carlyle for two years. He also was a member and Lector of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck, Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Mary’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Wylder are suggested to the ALS Association at ALSA.org or to the St. Mary’s Building fund and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to www.zierenfuneralhome.com.