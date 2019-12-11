William L. “Bill” Kircher, age 67 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, December 09, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on December 26, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Lester and Ruby (nee Baldwin) Kircher.

On June 26, 1971, he married Connie M. Knebel at Pierron, IL. She survives in rural Pocahontas.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL. He was also a member of Laborer’s Local #397, Edwardsville and Highland Moose Lodge.

Bill was born in Highland, IL and grew up in Pocahontas. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1969. He started his lifetime career working out of Laborer Local Hall #100 then #397. He recently celebrated 50 years as a Laborer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball, bowling, shooting trap, riding his UTV and camping at Harbor Light Bay at Carlyle Lake. He also loved working on stock cars and racing at Highland Speedway. He obtained Track Championship in the 1980’s and was currently working on cars, building cars and helping with pit crews. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Survivors include:

Wife – Connie M. Kircher, nee Knebel, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. (Todd) Grawe, Carlyle, IL

Son – Mark A. (Chrissy) Kircher, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Brandon J. (Ashley) Kircher, Greenville, IL

Son – Cody W. (Katie) Kircher, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Jordyn L. Grawe

Grandchild – Lacey N. Grawe

Grandchild – Owen W. Kircher

Grandchild – Collin N. Kircher

Grandchild – Nori L. Kircher

Grandchild – Kali J. Kircher

Grandchild – Expected in 2020 Grandson Kircher

Sister – Rosemary L. (Patrick) York, Greenville, IL

Brother In-law – John Kirkman, Greenville, IL

He was preceded by:

Father – Lester A. Kircher – Died 9/16/1982

Mother – Ruby M. Kircher, nee Baldwin – Died 5/23/2007

Sister – Nancy E. Kirkman – Died 3/05/2016

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois or American Cancer Society.