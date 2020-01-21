Alan Dale Mueller, 68, of Waverly, formerly of Greenville and Highland, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. at HSHS St John’s Hospital. He was born July 9, 1951 in Highland, IL., a son of Glen Otto and Wilma Jean (Hagler) Mueller. He was a graduate of Greenville High School, Class of 1969.

Mr. Mueller was self-employed as a carpenter. He previously worked for the Pacific Railroad in Missouri as a truck driver and crane operator. Mr. Mueller was a member of the Litchfield Moose Lodge #1634 and the North American Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, playing pool and camping at Lake Lou Yeager in Litchfield. He is survived by:

Fiancée, Donna L. Odle

His mother, Wilma Mueller of Highland, IL

1 daughter, Kortney Matthews of Pocahontas, IL

2 brothers, Glen (Cheryl) Mueller Jr. of Greenville, IL

Mike (Connie) Mueller of Pierron, IL

Several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Mueller; 2 brothers, Dennis Mueller and Jim Mueller.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. No visitation will be held. A luncheon and time for fellowship will follow the service at the Litchfield Moose Lodge #1634. The family suggests memorials to the family of Alan Mueller c/o Donna Odle. For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.