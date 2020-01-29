Amie Marie Eyman, age 43, of Greenville, IL passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home in Greenville, IL. A funeral will be held at Young Funeral Home, Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 am. Friends may call Thursday, from 5-7 pm, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Liberty Baptist Cemetery. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be made to the children of Amie Eyman.

Amie was born on September 11, 1976 in Utlaut Hospital, Greenville, IL to Elvin Dean and Cheryl Lee (Knebel) Eyman. She is survived by her partner, Rodger Keith Dailey of Greenville, IL; parents: Dean Eyman of Brownstown, IL and Cheryl (Knebel) Joplin of Dundee, IL; children: Ethan Dean Kough, Tabitha Estella Kough, and Izabelle Marie Kough, all at home, in Greenville, IL; brother, Wesley Dean Eyman of Brownstown, IL; sisters: Abbie L. (James) Flood of West Dundee, IL, and Sophia L. Eyman of Vandalia, IL.

Amie grew up in the Mulberry Grove area and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1994. She was a CNA for several years at Fair Oaks Nursing Home. She began her family, as a stay at home mom, in ’03,’ ’05,’ and ’08.’ Later, she started her own cleaning business and was the owner/operator. She enjoyed crafts and scrapbooking and participating in craft shows. She had a zest for life and enjoyed a good time, exploring cities, going to concerts and just living life.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy Lee Eyman.

