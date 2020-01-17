Anthony C. “Tony” Haislar, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home, Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, January 07, 1934, in St. Rose, IL, the son of Frederick and Hildegarde (nee Geiger) Haislar.

On Saturday, June 15, 1957, he married Joyce E. Haislar nee Luehm at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; VFW Post #5694-Highland IL (Past Commander); Lee Iten Post #439-American Legion-Highland, IL (Past Commander); Woodmen of World Lodge (Camp) #105-Highland, IL; former member of Teamster Local #525, Alton, IL..

He was born and raised in St. Rose, IL and went to St. Rose School. He worked at the Jim Barth Farm, southeast of Highland, IL. He served in the U.S. Army; active duty during the Korean War, overseas in Korea from 1954 to 1955. He worked for Killion Trucking, Highland; later for Ready-Mix, Highland, for 40 years as a mixer truck driver and cement tanker truck driver. He helped on his father in-law’s farm, south of Highland, later purchasing the farm in 1965 and living there for many years. He farmed it until 2003, when he quit farming and moved into town. He enjoyed having breakfast at Hardee’s with his friends. He was very active with the Highland American Legion and VFW; also with their Military Honors Group.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Darla G. Goedelmann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Scott A. (Tammy) Brave, Aurora, IL

Grandchild – Marissa L. (Nathan) Robinson, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Evan M. Goedelmann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Jameson T. Brave, Aurora, IL

Great Grandchild – Declan S. Brave, Aurora, IL

Great Grandchild – Eoin J. Brave, Aurora, IL

Great Grandchild – Caitriona J. Brave, Aurora, IL

Great Grandchild – Caitlin G. Robinson, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Claire E. Robinson, Pocahontas, IL

Brother – Frederick (Sally) Haislar, Highland, IL

Brother – Frank Haislar, Salem, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Frederick Haislar

Mother – Hildegarde Haislar, nee Geiger

Wife – Joyce E. Haislar, nee Luehm – Died 05/15/2017

Sister – Mathilda Haislar

Sister – Gertrude E. Haislar

Sister – Lillian A. Marquardt

Brother – Adolph J. Haislar

Brother – Lawrence A. Haislar

Sister – Juliana C. Lange

Sister – Clothilda B. Pattberg

Brother – Bernard J. Haislar.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lee Iten Post #439-American Legion or VFW Post #5694.