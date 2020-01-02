Bernard L. Hustedde, age 69 of Carlyle, passed away at Aviston Countryside Manor on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Mr. Hustedde was born on April 3, 1950, in Breese, Illinois, a son of Maurice G. and Alice E. (Schiermann) Hustedde. He married Carol S. Beckmann on November 11, 1972, at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Carol, Mr. Hustedde is survived by his children – Nikki J. Butler and husband Brad of Henderson, Kentucky and Tara E. Gaston and husband David of Salem, Illinois; his grandchildren – Lucas Butler, Kacee Butler, Noah Gaston, and Gabriella Gaston; his father – Maurice Hustedde of Carlyle; his siblings – Jim Hustedde and wife Shari, Pat Westoff and husband Tom, Vic Hustedde, Ralph Hustedde, Charlotte Sellers and husband Scott; his in-laws – Jane Hemker and husband Louis “Sonny”, Louis Varel, Jerry Beckmann and wife Jeane, Kenny Beckmann and wife Connie, Marilyn Timmermann and husband Don, Diane Hempen and husband Dennis, Ron Beckmann and wife Ellen, Allan Beckmann and wife Nancy, Irma Kohrmann and husband Gary, and Nancy Engle and husband Duane; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother – Alice Hustedde; and 2 sisters-in-law – Alice Hustedde and Barb Varel.

Mr. Hustedde was a car enthusiast who loved restoring his antique 1968 Chevelle. He also enjoyed reading, spending time with his family, and attending his grandkids’ sporting events. Bernard worked at Car City Nissan, Monken Auto, Bommarito Automotive Group, and at O’Reilly Auto Parts. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle and member and usher at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, January 6, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Hustedde are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to Mater Dei High School and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.