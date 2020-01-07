Carol A. Darnell, age 73 of Highland, IL, formerly of Dupo, IL, died Saturday, January 04, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Thursday, August 15, 1946, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of Paul and Hazel Gavin.

She married John R. Darnell in 1962, who passed away on Monday, June 05, 1972.

She was born in E. St. Louis, IL; and raised her family in Dupo, IL. She enjoyed teaching and helping others. She was loving, patient, and compassionate. A strong independent woman with a gentle spirit that uplifted everyone she met. She always did her best (and beyond) at everything. She enjoyed bible study and outings wiith her sister and bringing others to faith.

A loving mother, grandmother, and sister that will be deeply missed.

Survivors include:

Son – John R. (Hollie) Darnell, Highland, IL

Daughter – Carrie A. (Partner-Wendy Alexander) Darnell, Hillsville, VA

Son – Jason T. Darnell, Cahokia, IL

Grandchild – Justin M. Darnell, Dupo, IL

Grandchild – Jessica L. Darnell, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacob L. Darnell, Lebanon, IL

Grandchild – Karley M. Broske, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kolby J. Eugea, Highland, IL

Sister – Marilyn Johnson, Fairview Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Paul Gavin

Mother – Hazel Gavin

Husband – John R. Darnell – Died 6/5/1972

Son – James Darnell – infant

Son – Michael Darnell – infant

Brother – Ronnie Gavin

Brother – Raymond Brown.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society (Breast Cancer).